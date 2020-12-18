New Zealand registered a clinical five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I at the Eden Park on Friday. The bowlers played a critical role for New Zealand in the contest as Jacob Duffy picked a four-wicket haul, while Scott Kuggeleijn picked three to restrict Pakistan to 153/9.

Chasing a tricky target, opener Tim Seifert slammed a half-century as NZ won the match with seven balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Seifert shared a 44-run partnership with Glenn Phillips (23) before the latter got out. Mark Chapman (34) then contributed with 45 runs with Seifert.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and opted to bat, but his batsmen couldn’t back his decision as they lost five wickets for 39 within the first nine overs. Shadab played a good captaincy knock of 42 runs in 32 balls, which was laced by two fours and three sixes. Apart from him, Faheem Ashraf also scored 31 runs as Pakistan managed to score 153/9.

Imad Wasim (19), wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (17) and Khushdil Shah (16) made other notable contributions.

It was James Neesham (15*) and captain Mitchell Santner (12*) who took the New Zealand team home in the penultimate over of the match.

New Zealand stand-in skipper Santner hinted on changes in the second T20I at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday.

“The energy in the field was outstanding. Probably a change in the team going into the next game, but we’ll take this confidence. We are looking at the World Cup in India next year. And we’ll have around four changes in our next game with the Test stars coming back in,” Santner said in the post-match presentation.

While, Pakistan captain Shadab Khan is confident of his team to perform better in the second T20I, where the pitch is expected to offer some turn to the spinners.

“We did exceptionally well towards the backend but we lost too many wickets upfront. It is very difficult to recover when you lose wickets in the powerplay. The all rounders did well to give us a total. It was a bit two-paced surface and difficult for the batsmen. We looked a bit rusty today, no practice before coming into this game but we have played a game now and should perform better in the next game. There will be a bit of turn there (Hamilton) and will be good for the spinners,” Shadab said in the post-match presentation.

Brief scores: Pakistan 153/9 (Shadab Khan 42; Jacob Duffy 4/33) lose to New Zealand 156/5 (Tim Seifert 57; Haris Rauf 3/29)