Christchurch: Pakistan are currently playing a T20 triangular series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh in New Zealand. The team has got off to a great start, picking up wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand in the first two games.

The New Zealand match was a big game for Pakistan who lost their previous series to England 4-3. The Pakistan bowlers were on fire in the game as they restricted New Zealand to 147-8 in 20 overs. Most of the batters struggled to get going against the likes of Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shahnawaz Dhani and it was only the efforts of Mark Chapman, who made 32 off 16 balls, that New Zealand managed to post a fighting total.

Chasing a modest target, Pakistan lost Rizwan and Shan Masood early but Babar Azam showed his class and played a wonderful knock of 79 in 53 balls to take the team home with six wickets to spare. Trent Boult and Tim Southee were economical but failed to pick wickets with the new ball which New Zealand needed to pull this match off.

There was not much to talk about from New Zealand’s perspective in the game but an act by Devon Conway during the match has got the internet buzzing. In the 12th over Shadab Khan scooped one over the keeper’s head. It looked like that the ball will reach the fence but wicketkeeper Devon Conway gave his best sprint and even managed to pull the ball back into the fence with his legs. It was one of the best fielding efforts one can expect from a keeper in cricket.

