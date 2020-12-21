NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

Dream11 Tips And Prediction New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NZ vs PAK at McLean Park, Napier: In the third and final battle of the series, New Zealand will take on Pakistan at the McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. The high-intensity NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I match will begin at 11.30 AM IST – December 22. With series already in the bag, the hosts will leave no stone unturned to complete the whitewash in Napier against a listless Pakistan side. Kiwi bowlers have come up with the goods on both occasions. But it is Tim Seifert’s attacking prowess that has overshadowed them with the wicketkeeper scoring a fifty in each game. With the momentum on their side, Kane Williamson and Co. will look to close out the series with yet another win. On the other hand, Pakistan have felt the absence of Babar Azam with only Mohammad Hafeez and Shadab Khan able to hold their own with the bat in this series. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi have been ordinary with the ball but it was Pakistan’s batting woes that have haunted them in both the matches. The live TV telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will not be available in India. However, the match can be live-streamed on Amazon Prime and Fancode App.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between New Zealand vs Pakistan PAKll take place at 11 PM (IST) – December 22, Tuesday.

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier.

NZ vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (C)

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Haider Ali

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez (VC), Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique/Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (C), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

SQUADS –

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (C), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain.

