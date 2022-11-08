New Delhi: Wicketless in the first two matches, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is back at his best in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and is going to be play key role for Pakistan against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, reckoned former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting.

In five matches so far, Afridi has picked up eight wickets so far with 4/22 against Bangladesh as his best of the tournament. It was Pakistan’s win against Bangladesh that earned the 2009 champions a place in the semifinals in the competition.

“He might say that he’s not back to 100 per cent just yet, but from what I’ve seen it looks like he’s going along beautifully and he now holds the key for Pakistan progressing in the tournament,” Ponting was quoted as saying to icc.com.

Afridi hurt his knee during the first Test against Sri Lanka earlier in July. The 22-year-old had a slow recovery and missed a couple of tournaments including the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE where Pakistan finished runners-up.

A two-time World Cup-winning captain, Ponting compared Afridi’s return to form with India’s star batter Virat Kohli. “It’s almost a bit like the India scenario with Virat (Kohli) coming into this tournament,” Ponting added.

“Sometimes you just have to stick with them and pick them and let them go because champion players will find a way to get the job done. And as the tournament’s gone on he (Afridi) has got better and better and hopefully the best is still to come.”

Ponting also opined that even Afridi is not 100 per cent fit, the left-arm pacer will still have an impact on the outcome of the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. “(I never had any doubt) as you just know what he’s capable of when he’s out there on the field.

“Even if he’s not at 100 percent, if he’s operating at 90 percent, he’s still going to have more of an impact on games than most because of how good he is,” stated Ponting. Pakistan started with two losses against India and Zimbabwe but came back strongly beating Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh en route to the final four.

Ahead of the big semifinal, New Zealand have won three out of the five Super 12 matches. The Kane Williamson-led side’s only loss was against England while their encounter against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.