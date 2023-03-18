Advertisement

NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Equals Massive Virat Kohli Record With His 41st International Century

NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Equals Massive Virat Kohli Record With His 41st International Century

New Zealand's star batter Kane Williamson equaled a massive record with Virat Kohli as he smashed his 28th Test ton in the second match against Sri Lanka that is being played at the Basin Reserve Cricket Ground in Wellington

Updated: March 18, 2023 8:44 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: New Zealand's star batter Kane Williamson has once again demonstrated his class as he smashed his 28th Test ton in the second match against Sri Lanka that is being played at the Basin Reserve Cricket Ground in Wellington. During the knock, he has also equaled a massive record of Virat Kohli.

Both Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli now have 28 Test centuries. India's batting maestro, Virat Kohli completed his 28th Test ton in the fourth and final match of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, among the 'fab four' of modern-day cricket they are still at the bottom for this record. Cricket's 'fab four' is a term used for Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Joe Root. These four are hailed as the greatest batters in cricket today and are often compared with each other.

Among them, Steve Smith got the most Test tons with 30, after him is English batter Joe Root with 29 Test centuries, and following him are Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson with 28 Test Tons.

Kane Williamson's knock was extremely special as he also completed 8000 Test runs during this knock. This is also his third Test century in the last three Test matches. Williamson also played one of the most vital roles in the thrilling victory against Sri Lanka in the first test.

The Kiwi star stepped down from red ball captaincy recently and has been giving his all in the batting. He has proved himself to be the strongest pillar of the New Zealand team time after time. At the time of writing Kane Williamson is heading towards a double ton as he is batting on 189 runs not out.

Also Read

More News ›
NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Equals Massive Virat Kohli Record With His 41st International Century
'There Is No One Bigger Than Sachin': Saqlain Mushtaq's Take On Kohli vs Tendulkar Debate
WPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Pep Talk Helps Smriti Mandhana's RCB Record First Win Of Tournament
Ravichandran Ashwin Regains Top Spot In ICC Test Rankings For Bowlers; Virat Kohli, Axar Patel Make Big Moves Among Batters
Virat Kohli To Ravindra Jadeja: Top Performers In 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and U...

NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Equals Massive Virat Kohli Record With His 41st International Century

NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Equals Massive Virat Kohl...

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: KL Rahul's Brilliant Knock Guides India To Victory After Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj Triple Strikes

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: KL Rahul's Brilliant Knock Guides India...

Arshdeep Singh To Play Five County Championship Matches For Kent In June-July 2023

Arshdeep Singh To Play Five County Championship Matches For ...

Sachin Tendulkar Sights Reasons Behind Test Cricket's Downfall, Feels ODIs Becoming Monotonous

Sachin Tendulkar Sights Reasons Behind Test Cricket's Downfa...

Advertisement