NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Equals Massive Virat Kohli Record With His 41st International Century

New Zealand's star batter Kane Williamson equaled a massive record with Virat Kohli as he smashed his 28th Test ton in the second match against Sri Lanka that is being played at the Basin Reserve Cricket Ground in Wellington

New Delhi: New Zealand's star batter Kane Williamson has once again demonstrated his class as he smashed his 28th Test ton in the second match against Sri Lanka that is being played at the Basin Reserve Cricket Ground in Wellington. During the knock, he has also equaled a massive record of Virat Kohli.

Both Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli now have 28 Test centuries. India's batting maestro, Virat Kohli completed his 28th Test ton in the fourth and final match of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, among the 'fab four' of modern-day cricket they are still at the bottom for this record. Cricket's 'fab four' is a term used for Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Joe Root. These four are hailed as the greatest batters in cricket today and are often compared with each other.

Among them, Steve Smith got the most Test tons with 30, after him is English batter Joe Root with 29 Test centuries, and following him are Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson with 28 Test Tons.

Kane Williamson's knock was extremely special as he also completed 8000 Test runs during this knock. This is also his third Test century in the last three Test matches. Williamson also played one of the most vital roles in the thrilling victory against Sri Lanka in the first test.

The Kiwi star stepped down from red ball captaincy recently and has been giving his all in the batting. He has proved himself to be the strongest pillar of the New Zealand team time after time. At the time of writing Kane Williamson is heading towards a double ton as he is batting on 189 runs not out.