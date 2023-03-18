NZ Vs SL, 2nd Test: Twitter Erupts After Kane Williamson Smashes 6th Double Century In Tests
Kane Williamson once again demonstrated his class as he smashed his 28th Test ton in the second match against Sri Lanka that is being played at the Basin Reserve Cricket Ground in Wellington. He made this ton extremely special by turning it into a double century.
In the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Wellington, former New Zealand Test skipper Kane Williamson converted his 28th Test Century into a double century. This is his 6th Double Hundred in Tests. Take a bow ??.#NZvSL #CricketTwitter #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/i7CBuBFNqzMrityunjoy ?? (@Mrityunjoy_offl) March 18, 2023
Double hundred for Kane Williamson. His 6th double hundred in Test cricket. He scored 201* runs from 285 balls including 22 fours and 2 sixes against Sri Lanka.What a player, One of the greatest of this generation! pic.twitter.com/2IfjlRCOtA CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 18, 2023
Kane Williamson Today28th Test century 8000 Test runs completed 17000 Intl runs completed 6th Test double century A modern-day great ? well and truly back to his best now pic.twitter.com/mbWKMTTJc6 ???? ???? (Less active) (@Sivy_KW578) March 18, 2023
Most international hundreds by active players:Virat Kohli - 75. Joe Root - 45. David Warner - 45. Rohit Sharma - 43. Steven Smith - 42. Kane Williamson - 41*. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2023
6th double hundred for Kane Williamson in Tests - The GOAT of New Zealand cricket. pic.twitter.com/YOWYLNqehKCricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 18, 2023
Test double century number SIX for Kane Williamson! His second against Sri Lanka at the @BasinReserve. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/q6I7u7sFgRBLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 18, 2023
A special knock from a special player ?Take a bow, Kane Williamson ? Watch #NZvSL live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) ?#WTC23 | ?: https://t.co/6AWsAQ7CTM pic.twitter.com/WeKzoJqT8X ICC (@ICC) March 18, 2023
