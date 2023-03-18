New Zealand's batting maestro Kane Williamson once again demonstrated his class as he smashed his 28th Test ton in the second match against Sri Lanka that is being played at the Basin Reserve Cricket Ground in Wellington. He made this ton extremely special by turning it into a double century.

He played an extremely crucial knock for his team as the action was stopped early on day 1. He alongside Henry Nicholls helped the Kiwi side put a massive total on board. Both of them joined an astonishing 363-run partnership. The partnership came to an end with Williamson losing his wicket to Prabath Jayasuriya after scoring an outstanding 215 runs.