NZ Vs SL, 2nd Test: Twitter Erupts After Kane Williamson Smashes 6th Double Century In Tests

Updated: March 18, 2023 9:04 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: New Zealand's batting maestro Kane Williamson once again demonstrated his class as he smashed his 28th Test ton in the second match against Sri Lanka that is being played at the Basin Reserve Cricket Ground in Wellington. He made this ton extremely special by turning it into a double century.

He played an extremely crucial knock for his team as the action was stopped early on day 1. He alongside Henry Nicholls helped the Kiwi side put a massive total on board. Both of them joined an astonishing 363-run partnership. The partnership came to an end with Williamson losing his wicket to Prabath Jayasuriya after scoring an outstanding 215 runs.

Kane Williamson's knock was extremely special as he also completed 8000 Test runs and 17000 International runs during this knock. This is also his third Test century in the last three Test matches. The double-ton against Lankan Lions made him the first Kiwi batter in history to complete 41 International centuries.

The Kiwi star once again won countless hearts with his knock and fans were thrilled with his knock and stormed Twitter to congratulate Williamson on such a magnificent knock. Kane Williamson started trending on Twitter in no time.

