Wellington Firebirds batsman Devon Conway has received his maiden call-up for the season-opening KFC T20I series against world champion West Indies, New Zealand Cricket announced on Monday. Conway and fast bowler Kyle Jamieson are the new faces in New Zealand’s T20I team, which will be captained by Tim Southee. But Conway has been left out of New Zealand’s 13-man Test squad, despite being the leading run-scorer in all three formats in domestic competitions last season. Captain Kane Williamson and leading fast bowler Trent Boult will miss New Zealand’s three-match Twenty20 cricket series against the West Indies.

Williamson has a hip injury and is also in a race to be fit for the two-match test series against the West Indies in December. Boult has just returned from winning the IPL last week in the United Arab Emirates and will be released from managed isolation only on the day before the first T20 in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Southee, Jamieson and Ross Taylor are only available for the first two T20Is, at Eden Park on November 27 and at Bay Oval on November 27, before heading to Hamilton to join an unchanged 13-man Test squad on November 30.

With the third and final T20I at Bay Oval also on November 30, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell and Scott Kuggeleijn will join the T20 squad as cover for the three-Test players.

“I think we’re all very aware and appreciative of how much work has gone in to make this home summer possible – in what is clearly unprecedented times,” said BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead.

“The season schedule is complex and for the first time we’re going to have a BLACKCAPS Test squad assembling on the same day we’re playing a T20 International in another city. We’ve got players at quite different stages with some having played almost a month of domestic cricket, some in managed isolation following the IPL and others battling injuries,” he said.

Auckland Aces batsman Glenn Phillips has earned a T20 recall after impressing at the recent Caribbean Premier League, while Hamish Bennett has retained his spot after strong showings against India earlier this year.

Fresh from the IPL, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert are set to finish their managed isolation on November 26 and link up with the T20 squad that evening ahead of the opening match on Friday night in Auckland.

New Zealand T20 Squad: Tim Southee (captain), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ross Taylor (Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn and Mark Chapman included for game three in place of Jamieson, Southee and Taylor).

New Zealand Test Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wicket-keeper), Will Young.