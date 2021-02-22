NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Women’s ODI Match: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand Women vs England Women Match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch 06:30 AM IST February 23, Tuesday

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Women’s ODI Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ-W vs EN-W at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The excitement of women’s cricket continues as Women’s ODI is all set to get underway on Tuesday in New Zealand. The first Women’s ODI NZ-W vs EN-W match will begin at 06.30 AM IST – February 23 in India. The pitch will be ideal for both bowlers and batswomen in Christchurch. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st Women’s ODI Match- NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Tips, NZ-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs, NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction.

TOSS: The 1st Women’s ODI Match toss between New Zealand Women vs England Women will take place at 06.00 AM (IST) – February 23 in India.

Time: 06.30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval in Christchurch

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batswomen: Danielle Wyatt (vc), Maddy Green, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu

NZ-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women Predicted Playing XI: Natalie Dodd, Frances Mackay, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu.

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Danni Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross.

NZ-W vs EN-W Squads

New Zealand Women: Natalie Dodd, Frances Mackay, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (w), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday and Fran Jonas.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant and Georgia Elwiss.

