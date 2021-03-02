NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Women’s T20I Match: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand Women vs England Women Match at Wellington 07:30 AM IST March 3, Wednesday

Dream11 Team Prediction

NZ-W vs EN-W 1st Women’s T20I Match: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand Women vs England Women Match at Wellington 07:30 AM IST March 3, Wednesday:

New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Women's T20I Match

TOSS: The 1st Women’s T20I Match toss between New Zealand Women vs England Women will take place at 07.00 AM (IST) – March 3 in India.

Time: 07.30 AM IST.

Venue: Wellington

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Amy Jones

Batters Tammy Beaumont, Mady Green, Amy Satterthwaite

All Rounders Sophie Devine (C), Natalie Sciver (VC), Heather Knight, Hayley Jensen

Bowlers Jess Kerr, Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt

Likely 11

New Zealand Women: Katey Martin, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Kate Ebrahim, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kesperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

England Women: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross

SQUADS

New Zealand Women: Katey Martin, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Kate Ebrahim, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kesperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Thamsyn Newton

England Women: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Sophia Dunkley, Mady Villiers

