NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Women’s T20I Match: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand Women vs England Women Match at Wellington 07:30 AM IST March 3, Wednesday

<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2>
NZ-W vs EN-W 1st Women's T20I Match: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand Women vs England Women Match at Wellington 07:30 AM IST March 3, Wednesday:

New Zealand Women vs England WomenDream11 Team Prediction 1st Women's T20I Match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ-W vs EN-W, 1st Women's T20I Match, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - NZ-W vs EN-W 1st Women's T20I Match, Online Cricket Tips - New Zealand Women vs England Women 1st Women's T20I Match, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - 1st Women's T20I Match

<strong>TOSS:</strong> The 1st Women's T20I Match toss between New Zealand Women vs England Women will take place at 07.00 AM (IST) - March 3 in India.

<strong>Time:</strong> 07.30 AM IST.

<strong>Venue:</strong> Wellington

<h2>My Dream11 Team</h2>

<strong>Keeper </strong>Amy Jones

<strong>Batters </strong>Tammy Beaumont, Mady Green, Amy Satterthwaite

<strong>All Rounders Sophie Devine (C), Natalie Sciver (VC), </strong>Heather Knight, Hayley Jensen

<strong>Bowlers </strong>Jess Kerr, Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt

<h2>Likely 11</h2>

<strong>New Zealand Women: </strong>Katey Martin, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Kate Ebrahim, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kesperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

<strong>England Women: </strong>Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross

<h2>SQUADS</h2>

<strong>New Zealand Women: </strong>Katey Martin, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Kate Ebrahim, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kesperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Thamsyn Newton

<strong>England Women: </strong>Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Sophia Dunkley, Mady Villiers