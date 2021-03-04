NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips New Zealand Women vs England Women 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today’s 2nd T20I Match 7:30 AM IST March 5 Friday

NZ-vs EN-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction New Zealand Women vs England Women 2nd T20I

New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women vs England Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NZ-W vs EN-W at University Oval, Dunedin: In another high-voltage battle in women’s cricket, New Zealand Women will take on England Women at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington on Friday. The high-intensity NZ-W vs EN-W 2nd T20I match will begin at 3:30 AM IST – March 5. The hosts New Zealand lost the first match of the three-match T20I series to England. The visiting team emerged victorious by 7 wickets. The visitors also managed to register a 7-wicket win in the 2nd WODI. Here is our NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team predictions, NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team player list and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between New Zealand Women vs England Women will take place at 7 AM (IST) – March 5 Friday.

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

NZ-W vs EN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batsmen: D Wyatt (VC), A Satterthwaite, T Beaumont

Allrounders: S Devine, H Knight (C), N Sciver, B Halliday

Bowlers: R Mair, S Glenn, K Brunt

NZ-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women – Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies

England Women – Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Thamsyn Newton, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair

NZ-W vs EN-W SQUADS

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Frances Mackay, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas

England Women: Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield Hill, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn

