NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips New Zealand Women vs England Women 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today’s 3rd ODI Match at University Oval, Dunedin 3:30 AM IST February 28 Sunday

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips New Zealand Women vs England Women 3rd ODI: Cap

NZ-vs EN-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction New Zealand Women vs England Women 3rd ODI

New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women vs England Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NZ-W vs EN-W at University Oval, Dunedin: In another high-voltage battle in women’s cricket, New Zealand Women will take on England Women at the University Oval, Dunedin on Friday. The high-intensity NZ-W vs EN-W 3rd ODI match will begin at 3:30 AM IST – February 28. The hosts New Zealand lost the first match of the three-match ODI series to England. The visiting team emerged victorious by 8 wickets. The visitors also managed to register a 7-wicket win in the 2nd WODI. Here is our NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team predictions, NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team player list and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between New Zealand Women vs England Women will take place at 3 AM (IST) – February 28, Sunday.

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

NZ-W vs EN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batsmen: Hayley Jensen, Tamsin Beaumont, Heather Knight (C)

Allrounders: Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine (VC), Brooke Halliday

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women – Natalie Dodd, Hayley Jansen, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr

England Women – Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies

NZ-W vs EN-W SQUADS

New Zealand Women: Natalie Dodd, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (C), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Maddy Green.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NZ-W Dream11 Team/ EN-W Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ England Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips New Zealand Women vs England Women ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.