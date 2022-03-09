NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

New Zealand Women vs India Women vs ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Seddan Park, Hamilton at 6:30 AM IST March 10 Thursday:

Hamilton: After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine & Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1.

Mithali’s words after India’s big win over Pakistan conveyed a lot. Rarely after winning a match, the skipper of a side says about improvement points to be made in the same sentence.

But India will be knowing that New Zealand will not give any chance for a rear-guard act from the lower-order, which Pakistan did and would wish for the middle-order to be more enterprising, with experienced hands like Mithali and Harmanpreet chipping in with vital knocks.

On the other hand, New Zealand seemed to have got their campaign back on track. After suffering a surprise three-run loss to the West Indies, the White Ferns bounced back with a nine-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in a rain-hit match.

TOSS: India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between NZ-W vs IN-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – March 10

Time: 6:30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddan Park, Hamilton

IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Smriti Mandhana (v.c), Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr (c), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar and Jess Kerr.

IND-W vs PAK-W Playing 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh and Rajeshwar Gayakwad

Pakistan Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr

IND-W vs PAK-W Squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Pakistan Women: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer