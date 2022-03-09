<h1>NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction</h1> <p></p><strong>New Zealand Women vs India Women vs ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Seddan Park, Hamilton at 6:30 AM IST March 10 Thursday:</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Hamilton:</strong> After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine &amp; Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1. <p></p> <p></p>Mithali's words after India's big win over Pakistan conveyed a lot. Rarely after winning a match, the skipper of a side says about improvement points to be made in the same sentence. <p></p> <p></p>But India will be knowing that New Zealand will not give any chance for a rear-guard act from the lower-order, which Pakistan did and would wish for the middle-order to be more enterprising, with experienced hands like Mithali and Harmanpreet chipping in with vital knocks. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, New Zealand seemed to have got their campaign back on track. After suffering a surprise three-run loss to the West Indies, the White Ferns bounced back with a nine-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in a rain-hit match. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 toss between NZ-W vs IN-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST - March 10 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 6:30 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Seddan Park, Hamilton <p></p><h2>IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, <strong>Smriti Mandhana (v.c),</strong> Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Deepti Sharma, <strong>Amelia Kerr (c),</strong> Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar and Jess Kerr. <p></p><h2>IND-W vs PAK-W Playing 11</h2> <p></p><strong>India Women: </strong>Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh and Rajeshwar Gayakwad <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan Women:</strong> Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr <p></p><h2>IND-W vs PAK-W Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>India Women:</strong> Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. <strong>Standby Players:</strong> S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan Women:</strong> Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;