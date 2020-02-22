NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Tips For Today’s NZ-W vs SL-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is scheduled to be held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It will be a standalone tournament, held six months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions, and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS The toss between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place at 4:30 PM (IST) on February 22.

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

NZ-W vs SL-W My Dream11 Team

Sophie Devine (captain), Chamari Athapaththu (vice-captain), Rachel Priest, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Suzie Bates, Shashikala Siriwardene, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs SL-W Squads

New Zealand Women: Rachel Priest (wk/captain), Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Anna Peterson, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Holly Huddleston

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Hansima Karunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Umesha Thimashini, Dilani Manodara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani

