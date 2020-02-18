Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand Women vs Thailand Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s NZ-W vs TL-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is scheduled to be held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It will be a standalone tournament, held six months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions, and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand Women and Thailand Women will take place at 5:00 AM (IST).

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

NZ-W vs TL-W My Dream11 Team

Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates (vice-captain), Rachel Priest (wk), Maddy Green, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Amelia Kerr, Nattaya Boochatham, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Suleeporn Laomi

NZ-W vs TL-W Squads

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (captain), Rachel Priest (wk), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Down, Jess Kerr

Thailand Women: Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suwanan Khiaoto

