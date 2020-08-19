Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has said he used to observe MS Dhoni’s match reading skills while standing in the slip cordon which convinced him that the youngster should be the next one to take charge of Indian cricket team despite the presence of several senior players.

Dhoni was handed the rein of Indian team for the 2007 ICC World T20 in South Africa from which the likes of Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid among others rested themselves to give young cricketers a chance to prove themselves. As it turned out, India became the champions beating Pakistan in a nail-biting finish establishing Dhoni as the undisputed leader as he eventually took charge of the ODI and Test teams as well.

“I wouldn’t get into details how it happened but yes I did say when I was asked (by the senior BCCI people) as to what do I think,” Tendulkar recollected during an interview to PTI.

“I had mentioned that I won’t be going to SA as I was carrying a few injuries… But back then, I used to stand in the slip cordon and I used to interact with MS and understand what he was thinking, the field setting and I would discuss all those aspects,” he added.

Dhoni added the 2011 ODI World Cup trophy to his name as well and in 2013, became the first ever captain in history to win all the major ICC titles when India won their maiden Champions Trophy.

“I observed his match reading and I came to a conclusion that he had a good cricketing brain so I suggested to the board that this is what I feel. MS should be the next one to take charge,” India’s greatest batsman recollected what transpired 13 summers back,” Tendulkar recalled.

What impressed Tendulkar the most about Dhoni was the latter’s ability to convince others of his decision

“Whatever I was thinking and whatever he thought, we were more or less on the same page. If I have to convince you about something, I have to be on your page and that is exactly what happened with MS. We both were thinking alike and that’s why I suggested he should be the one,” the 47-year-old said.

Dhoni took charge of the team when it had some of the senior-most and finest cricketers of that generation including Tendulkar himself, Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh.

When asked how the wicketkeeper-batsman handled the seniors, Tendulkar said, “I can only speak for myself that I didn’t have any aspirations to become captain. I can tell you that I was not wanting to become captain and what I wanted was to go out and win every match for the team.”

“For that whoever the captain was, I was going to give 100 percent all the time and whatever I feel are the right things to do, I was going to tell that person. Then the decision becomes captain’s but it becomes our duty to take the load off him,” the most prolific run-getter in international cricket history added.

Tendulkar also considers that for a captain to be successful, there has to be contribution from different players who have different capabilities. “If each person contributes in different capacities, then there is less load on captain… That’s what good teams do. The moot idea is to help each other,” he said.

Tendulkar also spoke on his role during that period considering he was the seniormost member. “When MS became the Test captain in 2008, I had completed almost 19 years in international cricket. After having played that long, I also understood my responsibility. They looked up to me as an elder brother and it was my duty to guide them and tell them what I feel and also tell them equally. It could not be one way traffic that I tell them and they listen to me,” he said.

He continued, “We should have kind of relationship that they should also be able to tell you what they feel and I believed in that. I think for any player to have the captain’s faith in your abilities makes a huge difference. It’s not just this generation but all generations, players have needed support. It surely helps. MS having confidence in a number of players in the team has surely helped us without any doubt.”

As per Tendulkar, managing friendship is also among the biggest challenges a captain has to face.

“I firmly believe that friendship and cricket can be two separate things. You can be friends but that should not affect your ability to take decisions as a captain you want to take. Friendship shouldn’t be dependant on that. Friendship should otherwise only be friendship whether the captain takes decision in your favour or someone else’s favour. Friendship should still last. It has got nothing to do with whether you are getting a chance to play or not,” he said.