England have added spinner Dom Bess to their squad for the second Test against New Zealand that begins here on June 10. The 23-year-old off-spinner, who last played a Test in March, against India in Ahmedabad where he returned wicketless, has been called up as cover for left-arm spinner Jack Leach. <p></p> <p></p>"The reason we have added Dom is that any cover we may need has to be in here with us. If Jack was to feature, we would need back-up for him in terms of concussion replacements and things like that," said England coach Chris Silverwood to media. <p></p> <p></p>Bess, who arrived in Birmingham on Sunday night, will be able to train with the squad on Wednesday following two days of managed isolation and testing. <p></p> <p></p>"If we are looking at playing a spinner and Jack were to get injured leading into the game, then we will need someone else there as well. It's making sure we cover that," added Silverwood. <p></p> <p></p>Bess has picked 36 wickets in 14 Test matches with five-wicket hauls and an equal number of four-wicket hauls. Although the England coach isn't sure if the Edgbaston pitch will help spinners, he said that he wants every base covered. <p></p> <p></p>"Are we expecting a spinning wicket? We will see when we get there, but I'm making sure we've got every base covered," said Silverwood. <p></p> <p></p>The first Test at Lord's ended in a draw after England, asked to chase 273 in 75 overs to win, ended at 170 for three wickets. England had gone without a spinner with skipper Joe Root filling the gap with his off-spin. England may pick a spinner for second Test not just because the surface has helped slow bowlers in recent times but also because of their slow over-rate in first Test that led to a fine.