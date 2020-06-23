Dream11 Team Hints

OLCC vs POCC ECS T10 League – St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Olten CC vs Power CC Match 7 at Grundenmoos at 2:30 PM IST Tuesday June 23:

After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Olten CC vs Power CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos

My Dream11 Team

P Ratnarajah, A Usman (C), A Mahmood, S Mullah Sajid, A Nayyer (VC), G Navaretnarasa, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, S Thanasegaram, K Mahood, M Butt

Squads

Olten CC (OLCC): Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muhammad Kamran, Ali Usman, Ijaz Baghri, Rizwan Izzadeen, Ravindrakumar Damotharam, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Sufiyan Mohamed, Arbab Khan, Shane Charles, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Ali Nayyer, Keramatullah Tarakhel, Hamad Khan, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Kumar Nalinambika, Shathees Thanasegaram, Malyar Stanikzai

Power CC (POCC): Thomas Mampilly , Babar Anwar , Asad Mahmood, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat ullah Sajid, Ashfaq Ahamd, Atta Sajid, Faraz Virk, Simon Thomas Henderson, Ahad Butt, Afzaal Sikander, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Arshad Butt, Moaz Butt, Izhar Shinvari, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mahmood, Tariq Shehzad, Jayarathne Sudath

