Old Tweets Of Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen Having A Conversation Go Viral, Invites Meme Fest On Twitter

New Delhi: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi left the netizens stunned as he announced his relationship with former miss universe and Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen. Lalit Modi took to Twitter and confirmed his relationship with Sushmita. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” Modi had tweeted.

Initially, the fans thought that the couple have married each other but Modi clarified that the two are only dating each other, adding that they will get married soon. Meanwhile, as soon as the news went viral, curious fans started digging old tweets of Modi and Sushmita.

An 11 -year old tweet old tweet of Sushmita Sen is going viral where the Bollywood star thanked Lalit Modi for getting his Twitter account verified. “”Yippppeeee!!! Finally my twitter acc is verified!! Thank you Lalit (Modi) 🙂 for all your help! S00000 much for a tick mark;) party time:)),” Sushmita had tweeted.

Meanwhile, fans also dug out 9-year-old tweet of Lalit Modi where he asks Sushmita Sen to reply to his messages.

“In 2013, the former IPL Chairman had tweeted, “Okay I commit “@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47,”

Okay I commit ??”@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi u r too kind:)) however, promises are meant to be (cont) pic.twitter.com/JrgEwC1btR Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

Sushmita replied, “Gotcha 47,” to which Lalit responded, “Reply my SMS.”

Meanwhile, the fans had a ball on Twitter and shared some hilarious tweets.

“agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, to poori kainath use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai” just got real ?? pic.twitter.com/dxGT5jwZ6P Robot shukla (@dusky_drone) July 14, 2022

Lehron se darkar nauka paar nahi hoti pic.twitter.com/5306xO8r3O Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 14, 2022

odiyan upar wala likhta hai* Uparwala lalit modi aur sushmita sen ki love story dekhte huye :- pic.twitter.com/sHgzJASUjs Ravvaannn memer ?? (@blakkklisted) July 15, 2022

Speaking on Sushmita’s relationship with Lalit Modi, Sushmita’s brother Rajeev said that he had no idea about their relationship. “I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so I can’t comment, as of now,” Rajeev told The Times of India.