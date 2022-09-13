New Delhi: Olympian swimmer and ENGN athlete Maana Patel won 4 gold & 2 bronze medals at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships that was held in Guwahati. She also won the best female swimmer of the tournament.

The four-gold medal includes a new national record in the 50-metre backstroke, 100-metre backstroke which was equal to the existing National record, 200-metre backstroke and 4×50-metre mix medley relay.

Additionally, she won two bronze medal comprising 50-metre freestyle which is a new personal best timing and 4×50 metre mix freestyle relay.

Maana is specialising in backstroke. She is the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She is also the current 100-metre backstroke national record holder. Her goal is a podium finish at the 2024 Olympics and ENGN, an athlete representation company that exclusively works with Indian sportswomen, is helping her to achieve it.

In an exclusive interview with Cricket Country, Manna Patel had said, “Olympics was my first major international tournament. So you need a very different mindset. The reason why I messed up my race was that I got too nervous on the day when I had to perform. So one thing that everyone asked me was what’s that one thing you took back from the Olympics and always my answer was the change of mindset.

She added, “Like you know the attention you get, people and media everyone is talking, so I learnt how to shut that off and focus on myself. You know, it takes you a level higher when you deal with the pressure and expectations and still stay calm and focused and not mess up your race. So I think I learnt that and I think that will stay with me for now and later on as well.”

The swimmer will look to bank on the success and win big prizes in the upcoming tournaments.