<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Olympian swimmer and ENGN athlete Maana Patel won 4 gold &amp; 2 bronze medals at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships that was held in Guwahati. She also won the best female swimmer of the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>The four-gold medal includes a new national record in the 50-metre backstroke, 100-metre backstroke which was equal to the existing National record, 200-metre backstroke and 4x50-metre mix medley relay. <p></p> <p></p>Additionally, she won two bronze medal comprising 50-metre freestyle which is a new personal best timing and 4x50 metre mix freestyle relay. <p></p> <p></p>Maana is specialising in backstroke. She is the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She is also the current 100-metre backstroke national record holder. Her goal is a podium finish at the 2024 Olympics and ENGN, an athlete representation company that exclusively works with Indian sportswomen, is helping her to achieve it. <p></p> <p></p>In an exclusive interview with Cricket Country, Manna Patel had said, "Olympics was my first major international tournament. So you need a very different mindset. The reason why I messed up my race was that I got too nervous on the day when I had to perform. So one thing that everyone asked me was what's that one thing you took back from the Olympics and always my answer was the change of mindset. <p></p> <p></p>She added, "Like you know the attention you get, people and media everyone is talking, so I learnt how to shut that off and focus on myself. You know, it takes you a level higher when you deal with the pressure and expectations and still stay calm and focused and not mess up your race. So I think I learnt that and I think that will stay with me for now and later on as well." <p></p> <p></p>The swimmer will look to bank on the success and win big prizes in the upcoming tournaments.