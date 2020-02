OMN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket

OMN vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Oman vs Bahrain at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman 3:00 PM IST: The T20 tournament is part of the qualifying tournaments for the 2020 Asia Cup. Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar (Group A) and Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (Group B) are the eight participating teams. The winner of the tournament will enter the final qualifying tournament to be held in Malaysia.

TOSS – The toss between Oman and Bahrain will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

OMN vs BAH My Dream11 Team

Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Fiaz Ahmed (vice-captain), Imran Ali, Jatinder Singh, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Aqib Ilyas, Anasim Khan, Khawar Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem

Oman: Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Suraj Kumar (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aamir Kaleem, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Sanuth

Bahrain: Imran Ali Butt (wk/captain), Anasim Khan, Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Niazi, Ahsan Ullah Khan, Mohd Sameer Fayyaz, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Ammad Uddin, Imran Javed, Mohammed Younis, Shahbaz Badar, Abdul Majid Malik, Sarfraz Ali, Imran Masood Butt

