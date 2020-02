OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction Oman Women vs Germany Women 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Captai

Dream11 Team Prediction Oman Women vs Germany Women, 2nd T20I – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match OMN-W vs GR-W at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman (Ministry Turf 1): In the second T20I of the four-match series, hosts Oman Women will host Germany Women for the second consecutive day at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday. In the first match of the series, Germany registered their maiden victory in the Twenty20 internationals as they blanked Oman Women by a massive margin of 117 runs. Germany’s batswomen Janet Ronalds and Christina Gough made substantial contributions as they scored unbeaten 71 apiece. The duo added an unbeaten 158-run partnership for the second wicket as the Germany Women finished with 172/1. In reply, the Oman Women faltered under pressure and were bundled out for only 57 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Oman Women and Germany Women will take place at 2.30 PM (IST).

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sakshi Shetty, Vaishali Jesrani

Batters Janet Ronalds, Fiza Javed, Priyanka Mendonca (C)

All-Rounders Anna Healey (VC), Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough

Bowlers Bhakti Shetty, Snehal Nair, Emma Bargna

OMN-W vs GR-W Probable Playing XIs

Oman Women: Fiza Javed, Sakshi Shetty, Vaishali Jesrani (C), Priyanka Mendonca, Hira Javed, Yashika Verma, Nikhita Jagadish, Bhakti Shetty, Sameera Khan, Snehal Nair, Anshita Tiwari.

Germany Women: Janet Ronalds, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (WK), Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Milena Beresford, Peris Wadenpohl, Selina Meyenborg, Emma Bargna.

OMN-W vs GR-W SQUADS

Oman Women: Vaishali Jesrani (C), Fiza Javed, Sakshi Shetty, Nikhita Jagadish, Yashika Verma, Hina Javed, Anshita Tiwari, Snehal Nair, Priyanka Mendonca, Bhakti Shetty, Anaya Shetty, Hira Javed, Sameera Khan, and Sani-e-Zehra.

Germany Women: Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Christina Gough, Anna Healey, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Selina Meyenborg, Janet Ronalds, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Peris Wadenpohl, and Verena Stolle.

