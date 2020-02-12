India allrouder Hardik Pandya, who is on a mission to make a speedy comeback from a back injury, underwent a productive session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to a report in PTI, Pandya was seen facing throwdown in the nets and mainly played with a straight bat. Question marks still hover over his fitness for South Africa ODIs next month or the subsequent IPL.

Meanwhile, Pandya was ruled out from the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full match fitness. The decision was taken after the 26-year-old consulted spinal surgeon James Allibone in the United Kingdom.

Pandya underwent a successful surgery in October last year to treat an acute lower-back injury and has remained out of action since. He last played for India during the T20 International series against South Africa, taking part in the third match in Bengaluru. He has not played Test cricket since the Southampton match against England in September 2018.

The back problem had kept him in and out of the national team since mid 2018.