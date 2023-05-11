New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is an inch closer to enter into playoffs after they defeated Delhi Capitals in the Match No. 55 of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. Chennai managed to secure a 27-run win over DC, Currently they sits are No. 2 position in the IPL 2023 points table

During 11th over of CSK's innings, they were batting at 77 and already lost 4 wickets when star batter Ajinkya Rahane got dismissed. Rahane has been giving incredible performance this season but before he could play a big innings, DC all-rounder Lalit Yadav pulled off a stunning catch off and sent the senior batter back to the dugout.

Lalit Yadav's catch was one of the best catches of this year's IPL as he caught the ball with just one hand. Right when he completed the catch, on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney couldn't believe his eyes and his reaction went viral all over internet.

Here is the video: