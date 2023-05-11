On field Umpire's Reaction After Lalit Yadav Pulls Off A Stunner During CSK-DC IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral
Delhi Capitals all-rounder Lalit Yadav completed one of the best catches of IPL 2023 on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is an inch closer to enter into playoffs after they defeated Delhi Capitals in the Match No. 55 of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. Chennai managed to secure a 27-run win over DC, Currently they sits are No. 2 position in the IPL 2023 points table
During 11th over of CSK's innings, they were batting at 77 and already lost 4 wickets when star batter Ajinkya Rahane got dismissed. Rahane has been giving incredible performance this season but before he could play a big innings, DC all-rounder Lalit Yadav pulled off a stunning catch off and sent the senior batter back to the dugout.
Lalit Yadav's catch was one of the best catches of this year's IPL as he caught the ball with just one hand. Right when he completed the catch, on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney couldn't believe his eyes and his reaction went viral all over internet.
Delhi still at the bottom of the point table
DC lost to CSK on Wednesday, which is their seventh defeat in their first 11 games of the season. With 8 points overall, they are still at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points standings. Although DC is still in the running to make the IPL playoffs in 2023, their fate is no longer in their own hands since in addition to winning their final three games, they also need to keep a watch on the outcomes of other games.
