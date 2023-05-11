Advertisement

On field Umpire's Reaction After Lalit Yadav Pulls Off A Stunner During CSK-DC IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Lalit Yadav completed one of the best catches of IPL 2023 on Wednesday.

On field Umpire's Reaction After Lalit Yadav Pulls Off A Stunner During CSK-DC IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral
Updated: May 11, 2023 12:03 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is an inch closer to enter into playoffs after they defeated Delhi Capitals in the Match No. 55 of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. Chennai managed to secure a 27-run win over DC, Currently they sits are No. 2 position in the IPL 2023 points table

During 11th over of CSK's innings, they were batting at 77 and already lost 4 wickets when star batter Ajinkya Rahane got dismissed. Rahane has been giving incredible performance this season but before he could play a big innings, DC all-rounder Lalit Yadav pulled off a stunning catch off and sent the senior batter back to the dugout.

Lalit Yadav's catch was one of the best catches of this year's IPL as he caught the ball with just one hand. Right when he completed the catch, on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney couldn't believe his eyes and his reaction went viral all over internet.

Here is the video:

Delhi still at the bottom of the point table

DC lost to CSK on Wednesday, which is their seventh defeat in their first 11 games of the season. With 8 points overall, they are still at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points standings. Although DC is still in the running to make the IPL playoffs in 2023, their fate is no longer in their own hands since in addition to winning their final three games, they also need to keep a watch on the outcomes of other games.

 

 

 

 

 

Also Read

More News ›
On field Umpire's Reaction After Lalit Yadav Pulls Off A Stunner During CSK-DC IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral
CSK Trolls Captain MS Dhoni After Massive Blunder During CSK vs DC Match
They Want Me To Get Out: Jadeja Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About His Batting Position
'Don't Make Me Run A Lot…’: MS Dhoni Opens Up About His Batting Position For CSK In IPL 2023
WATCH: Ziva & Sakshi's Celebration After MS Dhoni's Six Against DC Goes Viral
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

PAU vs MTC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 26, KCA Club Championship T20 Match 26

PAU vs MTC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, P...

CSK Trolls Captain MS Dhoni After Massive Blunder During CSK vs DC Match

CSK Trolls Captain MS Dhoni After Massive Blunder During CSK...

SNA vs ACT Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 16, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 16

SNA vs ACT Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, P...

'Not India, Australia Or England; Afghanistan Can Win The ODI World Cup 2023': Graeme Swann

'Not India, Australia Or England; Afghanistan Can Win The OD...

They Want Me To Get Out: Jadeja Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About His Batting Position

They Want Me To Get Out: Jadeja Gives Hilarious Response Whe...

Advertisement