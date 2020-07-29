On This Day In 2002 – Ajit Agarkar Etches His Name On Lord’s Honours Board

There are nine India batsmen who have their name up on the Lord’s Honours board Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, Gundappa Viswanath, Ravi Shastri, Vinoo Mankad, Mohammad Azharuddin, and a surprising name, Ajit Agarkar!

The first Test of India’s tour of England in 2002 was not the best game for the Sourav Ganguly-led side, but it certainly was a memorable one for Agarkar. Chasing a big total of 568, India failed to get big partnerships going. Even saving the match looked like a distant dream as the visitors lost six wickets before the close of play on Day 4.

The next day, when Agarkar came out to bat on 28, not many would have expected him to put on a fight. However, he went on to score 109 off 190 deliveries, which included 16 boundaries. Unfortunately for India, his knock was not enough as they suffered a 170-run defeat.

Agarkar announced his retirement in 2013. He played in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is, taking a total of 349 wickets.

He was a member of the India squad in the 1999 and 2007 World Cups held in England and West Indies respectively.

He also represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) franchise in the IPL and was part of the India side that won the inaugural World T20 in 2007.