On This Day In 2011: Virender Sehwag Became Second Player To Score Double Century In Men’s ODIs

On December 8, 2011, former India opener Virender Sehwag became the second player to score a double hundred in ODI cricket. Sehwag went on to slam 219 off 149 balls against West Indies at the Holkar Stadium. The Nawab of Najafgarh went on to join his former opening partner Sachin Tendulkar – who was the first-ever to score a double-century in ODIs against South Africa.

During his whirlwind knock, Sehwag hit 25 fours and seven sixes which helped India post a mammoth 418/5 in the allotted fifty overs. India then went on to win the match by 153 runs.

Not just in ODIs, Sehwag had the knack of playing marathon knocks. The Delhi-born batsman also has scored two triple hundreds for India in the longest format of the game. Sehwag always posed a threat to the bowlers in his peak because of his aggressive approach to playing the game.

In his cricketing career, Sehwag played 251 ODIs and 104 Tests for India amassing 8,273 and 8,586 runs respectively.

Currently, Sehwag is usually seen doing commentary stints and is very active on social media.

Apart from Sehwag, Rohit Sharma has also registered three double centuries in ODIs. He scored his first double ton against Australia in 2013.

Then, he went on to achieve the feat against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 2017. Rohit also has the record of the highest individual score in ODIs as he registered a knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014.

