On This Day in Cricket History: England Pacer Stuart Broad Made His Test Debut Against Sri Lanka in Colombo

England fast bowler Stuart Broad, who will be in the running for the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award this year, is counted among the greatest fast bowlers of all time. With 514 Test wickets in 143 matches, Broad passed the elusive 500-mark during the series against West Indies earlier in the year. He became only the seventh bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick up 500 wickets. In five Test matches against both West Indies and Pakistan last summer, Broad took a staggering 29 wickets at an average of 13.41.

But where did it all began? On this day in 2007, Broad made his Test debut in England shirt against Sri Lanka. Under the leadership of Michael Vaughan, the lanky Nottingham paceman got the chance to ply his trade on a batting beauty at SSC, Colombo. He bowled 36 overs and managed to pick up a solitary wicket of Chaminda Vaas.

Broad didn’t get a chance to bowl in the second innings of the Colombo Test as the match ended in a draw. Despite not making much of an impact in his first outing in whites, Broad emerged into the scene to become one of the greats of the game. His pace, swing and probing length tormented the best of the batters around the world.

Broad’s career-best figures of 8/15 came during the fourth Ashes Test at Trent Bridge in 2015, helping England bowl Australia out for 60 on an opening morning.

Meanwhile, Broad has the highest average among the four pacers with 500 Test wickets. But, given the graph his career has been over the last couple of years, this is arguably the best phase of his career.

And fittingly, after the three Tests against West Indies, his average dropped below 28 for the first time in his career. At 27.94, this is the lowest his bowling average has been over the course of his career that started with a solitary Test in 2007 – in Sri Lanka.