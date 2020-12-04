On This Day in Cricket History: Virender Sehwag Smashed 293 Against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, Nearly Became First Man to Score 3 Test Triple Centuries

‘They Don’t Make Em’ Like That Anymore’ – This line from a popular Jason Blaine song fits perfectly for none other than Virender Sehwag – the man who redefined batting and left an indelible mark in the world cricket with his blazing and audacious strokeplay. With minimal footwork but maximum intent, Sehwag scored runs at a faster pace than anyone in the history of Test cricket. He attracted crowds to watch the red-ball format and made it equally exciting as the limited-overs version. Sehwag’s greatness can be measured from the fact that he averaged nearly 50 in Test cricket – a format which many thought would not suit his style of play.

On this day, 11 years ago, former India opener Sehwag played breathtaking innings that left his fans and critics amused. He hammered the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the Brabourne Stadium and made a fabulous 293 in the third Test between India and Sri Lanka. His 254-ball colossus featured 40 fours and seven sixes. Sehwag’s innings powered India to an innings victory over the hapless Sri Lankans.

The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’, as he’s fondly known as, nearly became the first man to score three triple-centuries in Test cricket. But, Sehwag was dismissed in the fourth over of the day and fell seven runs short of the record on day three of the Mumbai Test against Sri Lanka. He managed to add just nine to his overnight score. During his innings, Sehwag became the third-fastest Indian to 6000 Test runs during the innings.

Only Don Bradman, Chris Gayle and Brian Lara, besides Sehwag, have scored two triple-centuries: Lara’s second is the highest Test score till date, an unbeaten 400.

Talking about the third Test, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 393 after opting to bat first on a beautiful batting strip of Brabourne. Tillakaratne Dilshan scored a brilliant century, while Angelo Mathews failed to touch the three-figure mark by just one run.

In reply, India riding on Sehwag’s masterclass of 293 and an unbeaten hundred from then-captain MS Dhoni piled up a gigantic score of 726/9. Murali Vijay, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman also scored crucial half-centuries to swell India’s total.

But, it was Sehwag who single-handedly stole Sri Lanka’s thunder and showed just why he was such a feared batsman in every format of the game. Result, India won the match by an innings and 24 runs to seal the three-match series 2-0.

In his 11-year career, Sehwag scored 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34. He smashed 23 centuries adn 32 fifties. His two triple tons arrived against Pakistan in Multan, and South Africa in Chennai.