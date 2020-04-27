Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar became the first man in cricket history to break the 100mph barrier during an ODI against New Zealand in Lahore on April 27, 2002. <p></p> <p></p>The moment came in the third and final ODI of a three-match series which Pakistan had already won by winning the first two matches. Craig McMillan faced the thunderbolt from Akhtar which was clocked at 100.04mph or 161 kph - the fastest ever in an international match. <p></p> <p></p>Sadly, the International Cricket Council (ICC) didn't recognise the feat as the speed gun used for the match lacked a standardised measuring tool and also it was supplied by a sponsor. <p></p> <p></p>The refusal led to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) releasing a statement. "According to the speed gun operated in the ground by a sponsor, Shoaib Akhtar bowled a delivery at a speed off 161 kph during the 3rd ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore," PCB had said. <p></p> <p></p>But a year later, Akhtar would remove any doubt and become the official holder of cricket's fastest delivery across formats. And he chose the ODI World Cup stage to repeat the feat. <p></p> <p></p>Against England at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, Akhtar's sixth delivery of fifth over to Nick Night was clocked at 161.3 or 100.2 mph - an improvement over what he had managed almost a year back. <p></p> <p></p>The feat didn't go unnoticed with the commentators and crowd immediately praising the Pakistan cricketer for the achievement. <p></p> <p></p>Realising what he had done, Akhtar acknowledged the warm reception. "It doesn't matter to me whether somebody recognises the speed gun or not. For me, it's satisfying that I have bowled the fastest-ever delivery." Akhtar had said afterwards. <p></p> <p></p>After him, two Australians Brett Lee and Shaun Tait have breached the 100mph mark but neither broke Akhtar's record which till date remains intact.