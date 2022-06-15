One Ball In IPL Will Cost 49 Lakhs, Know How Much PSL Earns?

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights for the next five years were sold at a whopping price of 48,390 crores, making the tournament the second most valued sports tournament after NBA. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) will be earning approx 118 crores per IPL match, which is a staggering amount.

The television rights for the Indian subcontinent (Package A) were sold to Disney Star for 23,575 crores, while the Digital Rights (Package B) went to Reliance Viacom18 for 20,500 crores. Viacom18 also won the bid for Package C, the non-exclusive rights for 18 special games, including the tournament opener, playoffs and a few weekend games, for 2991.6 crores. Viacom 18 and Times Internet also paid 13000 crores for Package D, which is TV and Digital Rights for the rest of the world.

Looking at the staggering growth of IPL, several other boards also started their franchise tournaments. If we speak about the popular tournaments, Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one of the best in business, in terms of popularity. But where does PSL stand in terms of monetary value? Does it come anywhere near the IPL?

Given the security concerns in Pakistan, players are hesitant to play in the country. Several big names, who are keen on playing the IPL, do not participate in the PSL, which has hurt the valuation of PSL. In 2021, PCB signed a two-year PSL media rights deal with A Sports and PTV Sports for INR 166 crores, which is not even close to one per cent of the valuation of IPL.

The PSL gets approx. INR 83 crores in one season, which is way less than what BCCI will be earning from one match of IPL. To narrow down, one ball in IPL will cost around INR 49 lakhs while one delivery in PSL costs just one lakh approx.