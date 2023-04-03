One Game At A Time: Virat Kohli Reveals RCB's Plan For IPL 2023

Kohli revealed RCB's plan and stated that they will take One Game At A Time After Win Over MI.

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 helped Bangalore register their first win of the season against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Chasing 172 to win, Kohli stepped it up as he hit a match-winning 82* off 49 balls.

In the post match presentation, Virat Kohli lavished praise on RCB saying that it was a phenomenal win a homecoming after four years. Modern day great also hailed Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Verma for his 83 runs knock.

"I thought it was a phenomenal win, a homecoming after 4 years. Couldn't have asked for a better game. We bowled well for the first 17 overs but then credit to their batters especially Tilak who batted really well. It was a very comprehensive win and we wanted to win with balls to spare as it will benefit the NRR," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"The new ball was tricky, that's where we shifted the momentum, they can ride on that momentum from the last two overs of their batting but the way we started nullified all that momentum. We kept the pressure on the bowlers," he added when asked about his and Faf's partnership in the middle, he added.

He further revealed that RCB is aiming to take one game at a time after win over Mumbai Indians.

"Take one game at a time and try to be a balanced side which we are and we would look to execute our plans as we did tonight".

Royal Challengers Banglore against Mumbai Indians

RCB took the field in Chinnaswamy Stadium after 1247 days, chants of the franchise engulfed the whole arena. To their credit, RCB didn't disappoint at all, as bowlers got wickets in power-play and middle overs to keep Mumbai to 171/7, though young Tilak Varma shined with an outstanding 84 not out off just 46 balls.