Advertisement

One Game At A Time: Virat Kohli Reveals RCB's Plan For IPL 2023

One Game At A Time: Virat Kohli Reveals RCB's Plan For IPL 2023

Kohli revealed RCB's plan and stated that they will take One Game At A Time After Win Over MI.

Updated: April 3, 2023 9:21 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 helped Bangalore register their first win of the season against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Chasing 172 to win, Kohli stepped it up as he hit a match-winning 82* off 49 balls.

In the post match presentation, Virat Kohli lavished praise on RCB saying that it was a phenomenal win a homecoming after four years. Modern day great also hailed Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Verma for his 83 runs knock.

"I thought it was a phenomenal win, a homecoming after 4 years. Couldn't have asked for a better game. We bowled well for the first 17 overs but then credit to their batters especially Tilak who batted really well. It was a very comprehensive win and we wanted to win with balls to spare as it will benefit the NRR," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"The new ball was tricky, that's where we shifted the momentum, they can ride on that momentum from the last two overs of their batting but the way we started nullified all that momentum. We kept the pressure on the bowlers," he added when asked about his and Faf's partnership in the middle, he added.

He further revealed that RCB is aiming to take one game at a time after win over Mumbai Indians.

"Take one game at a time and try to be a balanced side which we are and we would look to execute our plans as we did tonight".

Royal Challengers Banglore against Mumbai Indians

RCB took the field in Chinnaswamy Stadium after 1247 days, chants of the franchise engulfed the whole arena. To their credit, RCB didn't disappoint at all, as bowlers got wickets in power-play and middle overs to keep Mumbai to 171/7, though young Tilak Varma shined with an outstanding 84 not out off just 46 balls.

On the other hand, du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls, including five fours and six sixes, Kohli was in sublime touch to be 82 not out off 49 balls, laced with six fours and five sixes to chase 172 in 16.2 overs to get their IPL 2023 campaign off to a winning start.

 

Also Read

More News ›
The Pants Are Red...: RCB Celebrate Win Over Mumbai Indians With Special Song - WATCH
One Game At A Time: Virat Kohli Reveals RCB's Plan For IPL 2023
Rajasthan Royals Sits On Top Of IPL Table As Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads Orange Cap Race, Mark Wood For Purple
IPL 2023: Massive Blow To RCB, Reece Topley Likely To Be Ruled Out Of IPL Due To Shoulder Injury
IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis Lead RCB To Comprehensive Eight-Wicket Victory Over Mumbai Indians
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

The Pants Are Red...: RCB Celebrate Win Over Mumbai Indians With Special Song - WATCH

The Pants Are Red...: RCB Celebrate Win Over Mumbai Indians ...

One Game At A Time: Virat Kohli Reveals RCB's Plan For IPL 2023

One Game At A Time: Virat Kohli Reveals RCB's Plan For IPL 2...

Rajasthan Royals Sits On Top Of IPL Table As Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads Orange Cap Race, Mark Wood For Purple

Rajasthan Royals Sits On Top Of IPL Table As Ruturaj Gaikwad...

IPL 2023: Massive Blow To RCB, Reece Topley Likely To Be Ruled Out Of IPL Due To Shoulder Injury

IPL 2023: Massive Blow To RCB, Reece Topley Likely To Be Rul...

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis Lead RCB To Comprehensive Eight-Wicket Victory Over Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis Lead RCB To Comprehensive Eight-...

Advertisement