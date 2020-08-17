Gary Kirsten, the former India head coach with whom MS Dhoni combined to bring home the country’s second ODI World trophy in 2011, has paid rich tributes to the retiring former captain praising his leadership skills.

Dhoni announced his retirement from limited-overs cricket on Saturday (he retired from Tests in 2014) bringing an end to a nearly 16-year old storied career during which he dazzled across departments including as a batsman, a wicketkeeper and perhaps, most importantly, as the captain of the national team.

“A privilege to work with one of the best leaders I have come across,” Kirsten posted on his Twitter handle. “Thanks MS for many fond memories with the Indian Cricket Team @msdhoni,” the former South African batsman wrote on his twitter handle.”

In his first major international assignment as India captain, Dhoni created history by leading them to victory at the inaugural ICC World T20 in South Africa. Under him, India also became the top-ranked Test side for the first time in their history.

Then, in 2011, he scored an unbeaten match-winning 91 in the final against Sri Lanka as India won the ODI World Cup after a gap of 28 years. He completed the trifecta of major ICC trophies in 2013 when India won the Champions Trophy in England becoming the only captain to do so.

Before leaving his indelible mark as captain, Dhoni launched himself into collective consciousness as a destructive wicketkeeper-batsman, leading India to several memorable victories.

He finished with over 17,000 international runs, 634 catches and 195 stumpings across formats.

Dhoni, though, will continue to play in the Indian Premier League where he captains Chennai Super Kings.

He announced his decision to draw curtains on international career this weekend with a simple post “Consider me as Retired.”