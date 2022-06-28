‘One Of The Finest Catches You Will Ever See’- Fans In Awe Of This Catch By A 41-year-old cricketer, Watch Video

Kampala: Uganda’s 41-year-old cricket player took a Frank Nsubuga took a remarkable catch which has gone viral on the social media with fans calling it one of the greatest catches they have seen on the cricket field.

Uganda was playing against Kenya in a Cricket World Cup Challenge League group stage match when the veteran pulled off a top catch. The match took place in Kampala on Sunday.

Kenya’s batsman Irfan Karim was at the crease in the 18th over of the match. He charged down the wicket to hit a big shot over the boundary. Irfan Karim chipped the ball over the fielder at square leg. He felt safe for a moment but then he was shocked by a fielder.

Frank Nsubuga, who was fielding at the square leg, tracked the ball all the way over his shoulder and dived in the very last second to take a sublime catch. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared the video on Twitter and called it one of the finest catches ever taken.

ICC tweeted, “One of the finest catches you will ever see Uganda’s Frank Nsubuga over the weekend in @CricketWorldCup Challenge League action. Watch Challenge League, League 2 and the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifier B on ICC tv.”

One of the finest catches you will ever see ? Uganda’s Frank Nsubuga over the weekend in @CricketWorldCup Challenge League action. ? Watch Challenge League, League 2 and the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifier B on https://t.co/MHHfZPQi6H pic.twitter.com/lLZB8LxvY5 ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2022

Taking a catch while running and keeping track of the ball over the shoulder is a very difficult skill but Frank Nsubuga made it look easy on the ground. He made his international debut all the way back in 1996 for the East and Central Africa Cricket team.

In the match, Uganda bowled Kenya out for 220 runs. They chased down the target in just 15 overs and won the match by 7 wickets. Frank Nsubuga’s team now sits on top of Challenge League group B with eight wins and two losses in 10 matches so far.

Fans reactions-

WHAT A CATCH. WHAT A GAME. WELL IN BOYS Grace Muguli Kwizera (@gracekwizera) June 27, 2022

Frank knew what the job was; he knew what he was capable of and knew that there was nothing stopping him! Absolutely amazing! Congratulations @CricketUganda #CricketCranesinColour Kayongo Daniel A DipM, MCIM (@KayongoDAdrian) June 27, 2022