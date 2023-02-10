One Step Forward, One Step Better, One Step Stronger: Rishabh Pant Posts 1st Picture Of Himself After Accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered with an accident on December 30, Friday morning near Roorkee. The 25-year-old cricketer cat hit with a divider that injured the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He broke the windshield to get out of the burning car after the accident.

The star Indian wicket-keeper batter is out of action and is on the road of recovery. The BCCI has stated that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

On Friday evening Pant took to Twitter to share an update about his health, he shared two pictures of himself walking with help of crutches and captioned the post "One step forward One step stronger One step better".

One step forward One step stronger One step better pic.twitter.com/uMiIfd7ap5 Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 10, 2023

Comeback soon Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/RLmiz8IRJ9 Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 10, 2023

One small step of a Rishabh Pant..one giant leap of Future Captain Rajesh K (@SEERAJESH83) February 10, 2023

Badly #IndianCricketTeam missing your Agressive approach Champ!!? Wishing you speedy recovery!??#RishabhPant Missing our Gabba Warrior pic.twitter.com/VI5bqdOFpK Nani fan of Dhoni (@nani71224) February 10, 2023

Spidy laut aao ab yeh mazak ni rha?? cmon ash cmon ash sun na h eagerly waiting for your comeback btw beard rehene dena #RishabhPant #INDvsAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/syPkGPxhqx Virat Kohli (@goatli_18) February 10, 2023

Rishabh Pant is not part of Border-Gavaskar Trophy in his absence KS Bharat made his India debut as a wicket-keeper batter on the first day.