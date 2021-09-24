Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared some interesting incidents with batting great Sachin Tendulkar who was his opening partner during playing days. Sehwag and Sachin shared great camaraderie both on and off the field. The duo led India to severable remarkable victories as they were also very crucial parts of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team.

Sehwag shared an incident where Tendulkar predicted the outcome of a ball before it was bowled.

“Sachin Tendulkar was bowled out. He said I saw the (ball) in the outswing and then it came inside. So, it was not my fault, the balls were exchanged. That was not even an excuse, it was a genuine reason,” Sehwag said on the popular TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ where he was present with his former teammate Mohammed Kaif.

Sehwag further stated only God can make such predictions and called Tendulkar the God.

“I said only a God can see that, Tendulkar is God himself. More so, because this never happened in our lives,” he added.

The veteran opener also spoke about the time Tendulkar advised him to watch how a ball is pitched to predict the outcome.

“Sachin Tendulkar used to tell me, “Lala the next ball is going to come straight at you be prepared”, and the next ball used to actually come straight at me,” Sehwag said.