<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been performing really well for a long time now. The player is a key member of the Indian team in the limited-over format and will look to play a major role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, July 23. Yuzvendra Chahal, who is considered one of the best spin bowlers in the world in the modern era, turned 32 on Saturday and received a lot of wishes from the cricket fraternity including former cricketers and fans. <p></p> <p></p>He is currently playing with the Indian cricket team against West Indies and will look to continue his top form in the series. The visiting side won the first match on Friday to take the lead.

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shared a heartfelt message for her husband on his special day. She wrote on Instagram, "Life is just a journey but yet so beautiful in many ways. You're a good man and may god always be kind. ? Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal23

Ps. I'm your biggest fan."

See more reactions here: Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal - only Indian bowler to take a six-wicket haul in both ODI & T20 format - 192 International wickets, was the backbone for RCB for almost a decade in IPL, won the purple cap in IPL 2022.

Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 23, 2022

A prankster and an absolute gem of a person ?

Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal ?

Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 23, 2022

127 international games ?

192 international wickets ?

Fastest Indian bowler (in Men's cricket) to scalp 50 T20I wickets ?

1st Indian bowler (in Men's cricket) to take a 5-wicket haul in T20Is ?

Here's wishing #TeamIndia leg-spinner @yuzi_chahal a very happy birthday. ??

BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022

Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal bhai ???

Aapki har khwahish yunhi poori ho ?... DM kar dena aggar koi aur gift ho dimaag mein ?

Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 23, 2022

Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal, wishing you all the success and happiness in life. I hope you achieve even greater milestones in the future. Have an amazing day brother ? #HappyBirthdayYuzi

Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) July 23, 2022