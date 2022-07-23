‘Only Indian Bowler To Take Six-wicket Haul In ODI & T20’- Fans Highlight Yuzvendra Chahal’s Achievements On His Birthday
Yuzvendra Chahal, who is considered one of the best spin bowlers in the world in the modern era, turned 32 on Saturday and received a lot of wishes from the cricket fraternity. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been performing really well for a long time now. The player is a key member of the Indian team in the limited-over format and will look to play a major role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, July 23. Yuzvendra Chahal, who is considered one of the best spin bowlers in the world in the modern era, turned 32 on Saturday and received a lot of wishes from the cricket fraternity including former cricketers and fans.

He is currently playing with the Indian cricket team against West Indies and will look to continue his top form in the series. The visiting side won the first match on Friday to take the lead.

 

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma shared a heartfelt message for her husband on his special day. She wrote on Instagram, “Life is just a journey but yet so beautiful in many ways. You’re a good man and may god always be kind. ? Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal23

Ps. I’m your biggest fan.”

See more reactions here: