OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captian, Fantasy Tips For Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 29

OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Women’s Super Smash T20

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago Sparks vs Northern Spirit c – Online Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 29 OS-W v NS-W of Women’s Super Smash T20 at University of Otago Oval, Alexandra: In the Match 29 of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20, Northern Spirit will host Otago Sparks at the University of Otago Oval, Alexandra on Saturday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 T20 OS-W vs NS-W match will begin at 4:10 AM IST. The game will be a dead rubber as neither of the teams will be able to make it to the next stage of the tournament. The Otago Sparks are at rock bottom on the points table, having managed only two wins from nine games. Their opponents have won three out of nine matches and are fourth on the table. Here’s our OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 prediction for Here’s our OS-W vs NS-W Dream11 prediction match 29.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Spirit Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 3.45 AM (IST) – February 6 in India.

Time: 4:10 AM IST.

Venue: University of Otago Oval.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Katie Martin

Batters Brooke Halliday (C), Katie Gurrey, Millie Cheen

All-Rounders Eimear Richardson, Hayley Jensen, Nensi Patel

Bowlers Emma Black( VC), Sophie Oldershaw, Lauren Heaps, Felicity Leydon-Davis

OS-W v NS-W Probable Playing XIs

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Molly Loe, Katey Martin (C), Sophie Oldershaw.

Northern Spirit: Brooke Halliday (C), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield.

OS-W v NS-W SQUADS

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Saffron Wilson, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Northern Spirit: Brooke Halliday (C), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Georgina Harris, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Otago Sparks Dream11 Team/ Northern Spirit Dream11 Team/ OS-W Dream11 Team/ NS-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Women’s Super Smash T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.