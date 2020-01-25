Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Otago Volts vs Central Districts Prediction, Ford Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 18 OTG vs CD: The 2019 20 Ford Trophy is the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It is the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is currently taking place between November 2019 and February 2020. As per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament features ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Otago Volts vs Central Districts will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

My Dream11 Team

B Smith, N Broom (VC), N Kelly, D Cleaver (WK), KN Barnett, M Rippon (C), A Kitchen, D Foxcroft, B Wheeler, S Rance, N Smith

OTG vs CD Probable Playing XIs

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Matthew Bacon, Tommy Clout, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Renwick (C), Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon

Central Districts: Greg Hay, Ben Smith (C), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (WK), BD Schmulian, Willem Ludick, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox

Head to Head (Last Five Matches)

Otago Volts: Won 2

Central Districts: Won 3

Squads

Central Districts: Greg Hay, Ben Smith(c), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver(w), BD Schmulian, Willem Ludick, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox, Will Young

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick(c), Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Nathan G Smith, Matthew Bacon, Tommy Clout, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OTG Dream11 Team/ CD Dream11 Team/ Otago Volts Dream11 Team/ Central Districts Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more