OV vs NK Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Dream11 Super Smash T20

Otago Volts vs Northern Knights Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s OV vs NK at University Oval, Dunedin: In the second match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Otago Volts will take on Northern Knights at the University Oval, Dunedin on Saturday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 OV vs NK match will start at 7:40 AM IST – February 6. Volts lost their previous match against Auckland Aces, as they failed to chase the target of 184 runs. So far, they have lost seven out of their nine matches they played in the competition and are rooted at the bottom on the points table with only 8 points. On the other hand, Northern Knights, have had a mixed season so far. They won their previous match against Auckland Aces by chasing down the total of 162 runs in the allotted 20 overs. But Otago Volts defeated Northern Knights in their last meeting. Knights are placed at the fourth position with 16 points in their account.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Otago Volts and Northern Knights will take place at 7.15 AM IST.

Time: 7:40 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

OV vs NK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert

Batsmen Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson (C)

All-rounders Anaru Kitchen (VC), Matthew Rippon, Scott Kuggeleijn

Bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Jacob Duffy, Trent Boult

OV vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Otago Volts: Max Chu (wk), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (C), Michael Rae, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich (C), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Trent Boult, Anurag Verma, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

OV vs NK Squads

Otago Volts: Max Chu (wk), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (c), Michael Rae, Mitchell McClenaghan, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod Mckay, Llew Johnson, Camden Hawkins, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick.

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Trent Boult, Anurag Verma, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Matt Fisher, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson, James Baker, Fred Walker, Jeet Raval, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Peter Bocok.

