OVR vs MSW Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Malta

Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s OVR vs MSW at Marsa Sports Club, Malta: In match 23 of ECS T10 – Malta on wonderful Wednesday, Msida Warriors CC will square off against Overseas CC at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The ECS T10 – Malta OVR vs MSW match will begin at 1.30 PM IST – December 2. Overseas CC are coming into this game on the back of a couple of wins, Msida Warriors CC suffered a shock loss in their previous game. Overseas CC are finally turning around as they beat the American University of Malta twice in two matches. They defended 108 successfully before chasing down 95 in a thrilling last-ball finish. They finally got off the last spot and are fifth with four points. However, the Jurg Hirschi-led side still face an uphill task in order to make it to the semifinals. On the other hand, Msida Warriors CC are currently placed fourth on the points table. They have seven points – three wins, two losses, and one no-result – and will be aiming to climb the points table quickly. Warriors started with a loss and abandoned game before they won three games in a row. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Malta Match 23 – OVR vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC Dream11 Tips, OVR vs MSW Probable Playing XIs, OVR vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC ECS T10 Malta, OVR vs MSW Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC will take place at 1 PM IST – December 2.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

OVR vs MSW My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Gericke, Rahul Nair, Charl Kleinepunte, Deon Vosloo, Justin George, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Salu Thomas, David Marks, Manuel Antony, Tito Thomas.

Captain: Rahul Nair; Vice-captain: Jurg Hirschi.

OVR vs MSW Probable Playing XIs

Overseas CC: Jurg Hirschi (C), Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Heinrich Gericke, Deon Vosloo, Sean Byrne (wk), Gerald Sant, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson.

Msida Warriors CC: Samuel George (wk), Justin George, Rahul Nair (C), Renil Paul, Salu Thomas, Rijesh Jayamalli, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Tito Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas.

OVR vs MSW Squads

Overseas CC (OVR): David MSWks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

Msida Warriors CC (MSW): Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

