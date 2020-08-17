PAK-CC vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s ECS T10- Vienna Match

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pakistan CC vs Salzburg CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Vienna 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s PAK-CC vs SAL at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In the fifth and final match on the opening day of ECS T10- Vienna tournament, another exciting battle awaits us as Pakistan CC will square off against Salzburg CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria. The ECS T10- Vienna PAK-CC vs SAL match will begin at 8.30 PM IST – August 17. All games are being played at the same venue – Seebarn cricket stadium. This will be the second game of the tournament for both sides and we can expect an open ended game. Players from both camps will be aware of the strip and conditions which can come in handy. European Cricket Series moves to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17. The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Vienna 2020 match toss between Pakistan CC and Salzburg CC will take place at 8 PM (IST).

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A Naeem

Batsmen: Z Arif, R Pachayan, R Javeed

All-Rounders: S Hayat (VC), N Hassan, M Syed, Z Goraya (C)

Bowlers: I Deedar, S Cheema, A Ahamadzai

PAK-CC vs SAL Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan CC: Amar Naeem, Arslan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Saveez Khawaja, Sikandar Hayat, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Hassan, Itibarshah Deedar, Israr Ahmad, Mohamed Zalmai, Jaweed Sadran.

Salzburg CC: Abrar Bilal, Rizwan Javeed, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Mirza Ahsan, Klair Kailash, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Nadeem Akhtar, Saad Cheema, Abbas Ahmadzai.

PAK-CC vs SAL Squads

Pakistan CC: Arsalan Arif, Amar Naeem, Zeshan Arif, Ramish Malik, Umair Tariq, Saveez Khawaja, Sikander Hayat, Shadnan Khan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Naveed Hassan, Bilal Zalmai, Mohamed Zalmai, Jaweed Sadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Israr Ahmed, Usman Gol.

Salzburg CC: Liaqat Muhammad, Abrar Bilal, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Mirza Ahsan, Rizwan Javeed, Klair Kailash, Abdul Rouf, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Gondal Naveed, Abbas Ahmadzai, Shahbaz Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Saad Cheema.

