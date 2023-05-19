PAK Pacer's Tweet For 'The Real King' Virat Kohli After His 100 Against SRH Goes Viral

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli show casted one of his best IPL performances as the 34-year-old batter slammed a ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

It was his sensational sixth century in the league's history. Kohli, who is the leading run scorer in IPL history, has scored 7162 runs in 236 matches with an average of 36.73. In total he has registered six 100s, fifty 50s, 630 fours and 233 sixes in his IPL journey.

Fans, cricketers, experts, everyone is hailing Kohli for his excellent inning including Pakistan's pacer Mohammad Amir who believes that Virat Kohli is the only real king in the world of cricket.

In a tweet he wrote," "What a inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli take a bow". His tweet is going viral all over internet.

Here is the tweet: