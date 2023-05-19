PAK Pacer's Tweet For 'The Real King' Virat Kohli After His 100 Against SRH Goes Viral
Kohli, who is the leading run scorer in IPL history, has scored 7162 runs in 236 matches.
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli show casted one of his best IPL performances as the 34-year-old batter slammed a ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
It was his sensational sixth century in the league's history. Kohli, who is the leading run scorer in IPL history, has scored 7162 runs in 236 matches with an average of 36.73. In total he has registered six 100s, fifty 50s, 630 fours and 233 sixes in his IPL journey.
Fans, cricketers, experts, everyone is hailing Kohli for his excellent inning including Pakistan's pacer Mohammad Amir who believes that Virat Kohli is the only real king in the world of cricket.
In a tweet he wrote," "What a inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli take a bow". His tweet is going viral all over internet.
Here is the tweet:
what a inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli take a bow. pic.twitter.com/3wOA8hj0Ki
Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 18, 2023
Virat Kohli signing bats and jerseys for SRH players.
A lovely gesture from the King. pic.twitter.com/U0OCwBnUjD
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playoff Qualification scenario
RCB can finish as high as second in the IPL 2023 points table, but for that, they have to win their last match against Gujarat Titans, who have have not only secured their place in the playoffs but also ensured a top-two finish with a resounding win over SRH. At the same time, hope that CSK and LSG lose their last matches against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (May 20).
The final game between CSK and DC in Delhi is extremely important to them. Although they are in a most likely to make it to the playoffs, a win against DC will secure their place.
COMMENTS