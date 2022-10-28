PAK PM Shehbaz Sharif Hits Back At President Of Zimbabwe For Cryptic Mr. Bean Tweet On Pakistan Team

Perth: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has hit back at the President Of Zimbabwe for a cryptic Mr Bean tweet on the Pakistan team after Zimbabwe stunned the Men in Green by 1 run in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game.

Post-Zimbabwe’s remarkable win, the President of Zimbabwe took to Twitter and mocked the Pakistan team. He wrote, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean #PakvsZim.”

In the response to the cryptic Tweet, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back 🙂 Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today.”

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back 🙂 Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. ? https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

Coming back to the game, Pakistan bowlers did a remarkable job and restricted Zimbabwe to 130-8. However, their batting collapsed as they could only manage 129-8 in their quota of overs thus losing by 1 run. This was Pakistan’s second loss in two games, having lost against India in their opening encounter. The loss has severely dented Pakistan’s chances of moving into semis.

After the loss, Babar Azam slammed the batters for their poor show. “We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation. First 6 overs, we haven’t used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game.”