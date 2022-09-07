PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan will clash against Afghanistan in the 4th match of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on 7th September at 7:30 PM IST. Afghanistan lost their first Super Four stage match against Sri Lanka while Pakistan won in the last match against their arch-rival India in the same leg.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played 2 T20Is so far and Pakistan have won both matches. If Pakistan wins this match, he will the finals without other hurdles while it’s a do-or-die match for Afghanistan.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Asia Cup 2022, Super Four Match 4, At Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

My Dream11 Team Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction PAK VS AFG 2022: Best players list of PAK vs AFG, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Pakistan & Afghanistan will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

PAK vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam, Najibullah-Zadran, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naseem Shah, Rashid-Khan (c).

PAK vs AFG Probable XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.