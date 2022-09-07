<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs Afghanistan</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan will clash against Afghanistan in the 4th match of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on 7th September at 7:30 PM IST. Afghanistan lost their first Super Four stage match against Sri Lanka while Pakistan won in the last match against their arch-rival India in the same leg. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan and Afghanistan have played 2 T20Is so far and Pakistan have won both matches. If Pakistan wins this match, he will the finals without other hurdles while it's a do-or-die match for Afghanistan. <p></p> <p></p><strong>PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Asia Cup 2022, Super Four Match 4, At Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction PAK VS AFG 2022: Best players list of PAK vs AFG, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Pakistan &amp; Afghanistan will take place at 7:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>PAK vs AFG My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Babar Azam, Najibullah-Zadran, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naseem Shah, Rashid-Khan (c). <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>PAK vs AFG Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan:</strong> Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Afghanistan:</strong> Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.