<strong>Lahore: </strong>Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne were having a fun time ahead of the 3rd Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>In a video posted by Pakistan Cricket on Twitter, Marnus Labuschagne was seen giving a master-class to imitate Steve Smith's batting stance. Smith has a unique batting stance and his way of leaving the ball is unorthodox. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Who did the Smith imitation better? <a href="https://twitter.com/iMRizwanPak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iMRizwanPak</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/marnus3cricket?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@marnus3cricket</a> or <a href="https://twitter.com/SajidKhan244?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SajidKhan244</a>? <p></p>Pitch-side conversations at the GSL. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoysReadyHain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoysReadyHain</a> l <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvAUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/N90bEDb68A">pic.twitter.com/N90bEDb68A</a></p> <p></p> Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1505822231686959105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CwfdD8ekyzo" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe> <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan and Australia have drawn their first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi so far. While the first game turned out to be a damp squib, the second Test at the National Stadium kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The hosts conceded a massive first-innings lead of 408 runs to their opponents. Usman Khawaja's 160-run knock put the Aussies in the driver's seat. Despite a big lead, the visitors didn't enforce the follow-on and declared their second innings on 97 for two. With over 500 runs to win, the home team found themselves in quite a bit of trouble. After Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq, both of whom scored tons in the Rawalpindi Test, got out, Australia would have fancied their chances of taking a 1-0 lead in the series. But Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique put on 228 runs for the third wicket to put Pakistan in a commanding position. While Babar scored a massive 196, Shafique made 96 runs. After both perished, it was Mohammad Rizwan who put his head down and took Pakistan to a draw. The Aussies picked up seven wickets, but resistance from Rizwan and Nauman Ali denied them a victory.