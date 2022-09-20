PAK vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming; Date, Time, When And Where To Watch In India

Karachi: England is returning to Pakistan soil after 17 years for a seven-match T20 series ahead of the T20 World Cup down under. The series is divided into two legs. the first leg consists of four matches which will take place in Karachi and the remaining three of the second leg are set to go down in Lahore.

England is missing some of their key players like Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan, and Liam Livingstone. However, now they’ll be without their skipper Jos Buttler for the first leg as he rules out because of a calf injury. Moeen Ali would act as a stand-in captain.

What date will Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match be played?

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match will take place on September 20, Tuesday.

Where will Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match be played?

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match will be played at National Stadium Karachi.

What time will Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match begin?

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match be broadcasted?

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match?

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SONY LIV App and Website.

Full Schedule

Karachi – 1st Leg

1st T20I – September 20

2nd T20I – September 22

3rd T20I – September 23

4th T20I – September 25

Lahore – 2nd Leg

5th T20I – September 28

6th T20I – September 30

7th T20I – October 2

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali (VC), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Jordan Cox (WK), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Luke Wood