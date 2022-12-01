Rawalpindi: England batters put up a masterclass for Pakistani bowlers on the flat pitches of Rawalpindi. The Three-lions smashed four centuries on the first day of the 1st test match and put 506 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of just four wickets. in just 75 overs. The day was called off with 15 less over.

The English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett joined a 233 runs-opening partnership. Both of them smashed blazing tons. England’s red ball star Joe Root was the only batter who got out on a low score. However, the team didn’t feel much effect of his departure because of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook’s centuries.

Bazball in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/i0w0nGz3QS omkar hazare (@_Satyanweshi_) December 1, 2022

Bazball is getting out of hand now ? Flat Track Bully (@FTB_cricket) December 1, 2022

? WORLD RECORD ? England have passed the biggest score ever for the first day of a Test match, currently 478/4 off 72 overs.#PAKvENG England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 1, 2022

England team under the new leadership of Ben Stokes and Coach Brendon McCullum performed with an aggressive approach that fans started calling ‘Bazball’ and they took it to the next level by smashing 506 runs on day 1 of the 1st test. Harry Brook and Ben Stokes are still on the pitch.

Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes and tweets after the out-of-the-world performance of the English batters. Even former cricketers like Tom Moody and Amit Mishra posted the hilarious remark.

Hello Pakistan, The Earth is Round. The rawalpindi pitch is flat. Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 1, 2022

Pakistan’s attack trying to get this 60-over-old ball to do something off the straight on this pitch pic.twitter.com/T2Gs6q957Q #PakvEng Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) December 1, 2022

Good to see the ODI series get started in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. #PakvEng Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 1, 2022

Head of Pindi pitch curators’ committee.. setting the wrong records! pic.twitter.com/lbu4KdRhwb Neo_Haq (@HaqNeo) December 1, 2022