Lahore: After four cracking encounters in Karachi, the ENG vs PAK series moves to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series was levelled 2-2 after Pakistan snatched a win from the jaws of defeat in the fourth T20I. Needing nine of the last 12 balls, England were the favourites to win the game.

However, Haris Rauf bowled a magnificent 19th over and gave away just five runs while picking two wickets to give Pakistan an unlikely win by 3 runs. The winner of this game will get a massive advantage as the other team will then have to win the remaining two games to win the series.

PAK vs ENG 5th T20I when and where to watch and live streaming details

Pakistan vs England 5th T20I can be watched on Sony Sports Network. The fans can also watch the match live on SonyLiv app.

PAK vs ENG 5th T20I Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs England 5th T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 28. The match will get underway at 8:00 PM IST and 7:30 PM local time.

PAK vs ENG 5th T20I Probable XIs

Probable XI Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Probable XI England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley/Luke Wood.

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal