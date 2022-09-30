<strong>PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs England</strong> <p></p> <p></p>PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs England: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For PAK vs ENG 6th T20, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore<strong>.</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>My Dream11 Pakistan &amp; England Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs ENG 2022:</strong> Best players list of PAK vs ENG, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Pakistan &amp; England will take place at 7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 8:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore <p></p> <p></p><strong>PAK vs ENG My Dream11 Team</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeepers:</strong> Mohammad Rizwan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batters:</strong> Babar Azam, Alex Hales Dawid Malan, Harry Brook <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-rounders:</strong> Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers:</strong> Haris Rauf, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood <p></p> <p></p><strong>Captain:</strong> Mohammad Rizwan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Vice-captain:</strong> Shadab Khan <p></p> <p></p><strong>PAK vs ENG 6th T20 match Probable 11</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain <p></p> <p></p>England: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley <p></p> <p></p><strong>Squads:</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan Squad:</strong> Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal. Haris Rauf/Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim. <p></p> <p></p><strong>England Squad:</strong> Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood/Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid.