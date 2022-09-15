New Delhi: England return to Pakistan’s soil after 17 years for a seven-match T20 series ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Jos Buttler-led squad would take part in the T20I series from 20th September to 2nd October. This would be a crucial warm-up series for the English side who have just arrived in Pakistan.

The English team was supposed to compete against Pakistan back in 2021 but the tour got canceled due to security concerns. So the England board agreed to have a seven-match series in Pakistan as a preparation for World Cup.

Jos Buttler was part of a press conference ahead of the series and answered questions regarding the English team and their arrival in Pakistan. Buttler depicted his excitement for the tour and competing against the elite bowling line-up of Pakistan.

? Jos Buttler talks to the media as England’s T20I squad arrives in Karachi for their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/Z9Zl0UzY0N Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 15, 2022

Buttler said that the tour would be crucial for them as this would not only allow testing their skills in absence of some big names like Stokes and Bairstow but would also prepare them for the World Cup down under.

England would be missing the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan and Ben Stokes on the tour. Jordan, Bairstow and Livingstone are out because of injury, while Stokes is given rest ahead of the Australian tour.

The 19 men England squad consists of five uncapped players, while Pakistan is yet to announce their squad. The series would also be crucial for Men in Green as they’ll look to bounce back from their defeat in final to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup.

The England Squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali (VC), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood