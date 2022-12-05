Rawalpindi: All-rounder Ben Stokes was rewarded for his daring second innings declaration and attacking field placement as England sealed a famous 74-run victory over Pakistan in a thrilling Day Five of the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for one of their famous wins.

Racing against time, light and a stubborn Pakistan batting order on the most docile of pitches, England held their nerve as Jack Leach claimed the crucial final wicket by trapping Naseem Shah lbw, clinching one of England’s greatest Test wins.

The 74-run win is England’s third Test victory in Pakistan, with Stokes becoming just the third visiting skipper after Ted Dexter in 1961 and Nasser Hussain in 2000, to win a Test match in Pakistan.

It was all made possible after Stokes’ bold declaration at tea on Day Four on Sunday, which gave Pakistan a stiff target of 343 for an improbable win. But an inspired bowling performance from fast bowlers James Anderson (4-36) and Player of the Match Ollie Robinson (4-50) forced a heroic victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Ben Stokes following the match addressed their win and talked about how neither him nor anyone in the dugout watches draw as an option. He said “Some of the things we can’t plan for is what happened to the squad before the Test. Seems a long time ago when we were running around to find players for the Test. Will Jacks getting the message three minutes before toss, and Pope getting the gloves.”

“We’ve played 8-9 matches with myself and Brendon in charge. One thing we try to do is focus on ourselves and not the opposition. We know we’re a very exciting team. Was a great batting surface, so it was an opportunity for our batting group. Having the lads truck in like they did today was amazing. Really special group of players”

“We wanted to come here to Pakistan and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket. I’ve got no interest in trying to play for a draw, the dressing room has no interest in playing for a draw. Felt on this kind of wicket, almost had to entice the batsmen to play an attacking shot,” he added.